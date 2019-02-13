Watch Knicks' Kevin Knox Put Ben Simmons on Poster with Vicious 2-Handed Dunk

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 11: Kevin Knox #20 of the New York Knicks handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 11, 2019 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The long-running joke of Ben Simmons' career has been his aversion to taking threes.

After what Kevin Knox just did to him, Simmons may never set foot inside the three-point arc again.

The New York Knicks rookie threw down a two-handed flush in Simmons' face in the second quarter of Tuesday's game that sent Madison Square Garden into a frenzy.

When you get done hitting the replay for the 35th time, please take a moment to check out DeAndre Jordan's face. Then Joel Embiid's face.

Same, guys. Hard same.

Good news for the Knicks: This is undoubtedly one of the best highlight plays of the season.

Bad news for the Knicks: This is absolutely the only highlight of their entire season.

Feels good till you look at the scoreboard, man.

