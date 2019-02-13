Watch Knicks' Kevin Knox Put Ben Simmons on Poster with Vicious 2-Handed Dunk

Watch Knicks' Kevin Knox Put Ben Simmons on Poster with Vicious 2-Handed DunkFebruary 14, 2019
The long-running joke of Ben Simmons' career has been his aversion to taking threes.
After what Kevin Knox just did to him, Simmons may never set foot inside the three-point arc again.
The New York Knicks rookie threw down a two-handed flush in Simmons' face in the second quarter of Tuesday's game that sent Madison Square Garden into a frenzy.
When you get done hitting the replay for the 35th time, please take a moment to check out DeAndre Jordan's face. Then Joel Embiid's face.
Same, guys. Hard same.
Good news for the Knicks: This is undoubtedly one of the best highlight plays of the season.
Bad news for the Knicks: This is absolutely the only highlight of their entire season.
Feels good till you look at the scoreboard, man.
