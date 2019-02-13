Arrest Warrant Filed for Nebraska's Maurice Washington After Revenge Porn Charge

Jim Young/Associated Press

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Maurice Washington has the option to self-surrender after an arrest warrant was filed for his revenge porn charge.

"Once a warrant is active Mr. Washington can either be extradited or he can self-surrender," Santa Clara District Attorney Clarissa Hamilton said, per Lori Pilger of the Lincoln Journal Star. "Should he choose the latter option there would be no objection."

Pilger cited California court documents and noted Washington was charged with a misdemeanor under the state's "revenge porn" law and a felony child porn charge after he allegedly sent a 10-second video to a 17-year girl depicting her being sexually assaulted by two people who were not him.

Vicky Nguyen, Michael Bott and Mark Villarreal of NBC Bay Area reported on the case, noting Washington did not record the video but is accused of sending it to the victim—whom he dated as a freshman in high school—in March with the message "Remember this hoe [sic]."

The girl, who was 15 when the video was shot, "did not report the incident as a rape at the time because she says she felt ashamed," the NBC Bay Area report noted. One of the boys in the video was placed on probation for distribution of child pornography, but they were not charged with sexual assault.

According to Pilger, Washington's attorney, John Ball, said the Nebraska running back would go to California to make a voluntary appearance in the case.

Pilger's report provided a timeline of part of the investigation, including an effort from Detective Colin Haselbach of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office to get in contact with Washington. He contacted Ed Sexton, an investigator with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office on Aug. 29, who then reached out to university police.

Sexton was then contacted by former Nebraska Attorney General and athletic department representative Jon Bruning. Bruning then spoke with Washington and the Nebraska coaches about the case, but Haselbach was never able to interview Washington even though he sent emails with copies of the search warrants in December.

The school's athletic department said Monday it was contacted by officials regarding an interview with Washington but clarified that "details were not shared and there was no additional follow up with the Nebraska Athletic Department."