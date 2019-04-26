Enes Kanter Uncertain for Blazers' Round 2 Series with Separated Shoulder Injury

Portland Trail Blazers big man Enes Kanter has a separated left shoulder, and his status remains up in the air for the Western Conference semifinals, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN).

"I think the Blazers are doing a very good job taking care of it. But, I mean obviously, I'm not going to lie, it hurts pretty bad," Kanter said. "I mean I'm having a hard time changing my shirt or eating food. So it's a process. We're just taking it day by day, see how it feels."

The Trail Blazers signed Kanter in February after he was bought out by the New York Knicks, and he averaged 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds a night in 23 regular-season games for the Western Conference team.

He largely fell out of New York's rotation as the team turned its attention toward the future, but he is a double-double threat whenever he is on the court and averaged 14.1 points and 11.0 rebounds a night last season.

While Kanter struggles at times on the defensive end, he gives Portland another offensive option to take advantage of the openings created by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum and can work in pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops while competing on the glass.

This is also a blow for the Trail Blazers because they lost Jusuf Nurkic for the season to injury. Look for the combination of Al-Farouq Aminu, Zach Collins and Meyers Leonard to play more minutes in the frontcourt while Kanter is sidelined.

