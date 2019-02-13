NFL Rumors: Broncos Checked with Eagles on Nick Foles Before Joe Flacco Trade

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos reportedly looked into acquiring Nick Foles before striking a deal with the Baltimore Ravens for Joe Flacco.

Per Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos ultimately went with Flacco after "kicking the tires" on Foles because his experience playing under center fits better with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello's system.

ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens and Broncos agreed to a deal for Flacco that can't become official until the new league year begins on March 13.

Klis added Flacco's contract, which pays him $18.5 million in 2019, is a better value for the Broncos than the possibility of Foles getting in excess of $25 million.

Schefter reported on Feb. 3 that Philadelphia is expected to give Foles the franchise tag in an attempt to trade him for assets this offseason.

While the NFL hasn't officially determined franchise-tag values, Joel Corry of CBSSports.com estimates quarterbacks will be worth $25,103,000 next season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Denver will attempt to trade Case Keenum after signing him to a two-year deal last March.

The Broncos projected to have $37.3 million in cap space before factoring in Flacco's salary, per OverTheCap.com.

Flacco will attempt to rebuild his value after losing his starting job to Lamar Jackson in Baltimore last season. The 34-year-old went 4-5 with 2,465 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine starts before a hip injury knocked him out of action.