Russell Westbrook 'Blessed with the Talent to Not Give a F--k' About Criticism

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook apparently doesn't care about any criticism headed his way.

"I've been blessed with the talent to not give a f--k," the guard said Wednesday, per Royce Young of ESPN.

Westbrook is currently averaging a triple-double for the third season in a row and has tallied a triple-double in a record 10-straight games.

Despite his incredible numbers, there is criticism that he is just chasing stats or that triple-doubles are overrated:

He is also struggling with his shot this season, making only 24.4 percent of his three-point attempts. His 41.2 field-goal percentage would be the lowest since his rookie year.

This has mostly kept him out of the MVP conversation this season, especially with Paul George taking on a bigger role on the roster.

Still, Westbrook doesn't seem to care what others think as long as he can help his team win.

The Thunder have surged up the standings in recent weeks with 11 wins in their last 12 games and now sit in third place in the West with a 37-19 record.