Baron Corbin Beats Braun Strowman at Elimination Chamber with McIntyre, Lashley

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Baron Corbin upset Braun Strowman in a no disqualification match at Elimination Chamber on Sunday night.

Corbin didn't beat The Monster Among Men on his own, though. Both Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley took full advantage of the no-DQ stipulation to help The Lone Wolf.

Doing their best Shield impression, the trio put their powers together to powerbomb Strowman through a pair of tables stacked on top of one another.

From there, Corbin had little trouble pinning his opponent for the win.

The two men have been at odds for the past several months dating back to Corbin's time as acting Raw general manager.

The Lone Wolf did everything within his power to make life miserable for Strowman, and he even put The Monster Among Men on the shelf when he, McIntyre and Lashley injured his elbow with a steel chair.

Strowman returned to action weeks later for a match against Corbin at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs. It initially looked as though he would be unable to compete since he had his arm in a sling, but thanks to some help from fellow Raw Superstars, he took part in the match.

The bout carried the stipulation that Strowman would get a Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble and Corbin would lose all general-manager powers in the event of a victory for The Monster Among Men.

If Corbin had won, though, he would have become the permanent Raw general manager and Strowman would have lost his title shot.

The Monster Among Men prevailed with the aid of his friends, and Corbin was demoted back to being a normal WWE Superstar.

Corbin was out for revenge after the loss and exacted it a few weeks later. After taunting Strowman, he lured him to the backstage area on an episode of Raw and locked himself inside Vince McMahon's limo.

Strowman ripped the door off its hinges in an attempt to get to Corbin, which led to the WWE chairman fining him and taking away his Royal Rumble title match.

That infuriated The Monster Among Men, and it resulted in the continuation of his feud with Corbin, specifically via several tag team matches that also involved the likes of McIntyre, Lashley, Finn Balor and Kurt Angle.

On Monday's episode of Raw, the team of Strowman, Balor and Angle beat McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin, which gave The Monster Among Men some momentum entering Elimination Chamber.

Corbin prevailed on Sunday despite that fact, and it is beginning to look like Strowman may not have a significant spot on the WrestleMania 35 card given his recent lack of overall success.

