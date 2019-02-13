Dwyane Wade Dominant as Heat Beat Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Glenn James/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade scored 22 points as the Miami Heat beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-101 Wednesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Luka Doncic had 18 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the 26-31 Mavs. The 26-30 Heat broke a three-game losing skid.

What's Next?

Miami visits the Philadelphia 76ers on February 21. Dallas hosts the Denver Nuggets on February 22.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.