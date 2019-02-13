Dwyane Wade Dominant as Heat Beat Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 14, 2019

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat handles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on Febuary 13, 2019 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Glenn James/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade scored 22 points as the Miami Heat beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-101 Wednesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Luka Doncic had 18 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the 26-31 Mavs. The 26-30 Heat broke a three-game losing skid.

              

What's Next?

Miami visits the Philadelphia 76ers on February 21. Dallas hosts the Denver Nuggets on February 22.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

