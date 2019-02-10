76ers' Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons' 3-Point Attempt: 'I Was Like Oh S--t'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to Ben Simmons #25 against the Houston Rockets at the Wells Fargo Center on January 21, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Rockets 121-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Joel Embiid was all of NBA Twitter as he watched Ben Simmons' unsuccessful three-point attempt in Sunday's 143-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Simmons launched just his third three-pointer of 2018-19 when he pulled up from beyond the arc in the third quarter. The shot rimmed out, and Lakers center JaVale McGee grabbed the rebound.

Asked about the moment after the game, Embiid had the perfect response, per Sarah Todd of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Imagine how Embiid might react when Simmons actually makes the first three-pointer of his NBA career. The 2017-18 Rookie of the Year is now 0-of-14 through his first two seasons.

Perhaps this is all part of a big hoax by Simmons and the Sixers that culminates in a three-point barrage in the NBA Finals.

Related

    Sixers Beat Down Lakers in National Television Showcase

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Sixers Beat Down Lakers in National Television Showcase

    PhillyVoice
    via PhillyVoice

    NBA Free Agents to Clear Waivers

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    NBA Free Agents to Clear Waivers

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Embiid Drops 37 on Lakers in Dominant Win

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Embiid Drops 37 on Lakers in Dominant Win

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kyrie Irving's Knee Injury Isn't Serious

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kyrie Irving's Knee Injury Isn't Serious

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report