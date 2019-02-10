76ers' Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons' 3-Point Attempt: 'I Was Like Oh S--t'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Joel Embiid was all of NBA Twitter as he watched Ben Simmons' unsuccessful three-point attempt in Sunday's 143-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Simmons launched just his third three-pointer of 2018-19 when he pulled up from beyond the arc in the third quarter. The shot rimmed out, and Lakers center JaVale McGee grabbed the rebound.

Asked about the moment after the game, Embiid had the perfect response, per Sarah Todd of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Imagine how Embiid might react when Simmons actually makes the first three-pointer of his NBA career. The 2017-18 Rookie of the Year is now 0-of-14 through his first two seasons.

Perhaps this is all part of a big hoax by Simmons and the Sixers that culminates in a three-point barrage in the NBA Finals.