Former WWE Star Salvatore Bellomo Dies at the Age of 67

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Salvatore Bellomo, who competed in WWE in the 1980s, has died from cancer.

A family member announced the news Saturday on Twitter, which WWE confirmed Sunday. He was 67.

Bellomo competed in WWE from 1983 to 1987, where he was used mostly as a jobber. He also competed in ECW in the 1990s, both during a stint when it was known as Eastern Championship Wrestling and then when it was rebranded Extreme Championship Wrestling.

When not competing in the United States, Bellomo had a successful wrestling career in Europe. A Belgium native, Bellomo competed in his home country's Catch Wrestling Association, among other promotions.

Bellomo retired from active competition in 2006 but remained in the business as a mentor and trainer.

