Magic Johnson: Pelicans Didn't Have Good Faith Trade Talks About Anthony Davis

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 7: Magic Johnson looks on during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves on November 7, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson had one word in response when asked whether the New Orleans Pelicans negotiated in good faith regarding a potential Anthony Davis trade.

"No," Johnson said to reporters when asked the question Sunday, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin.

Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group shared Johnson's full thoughts:

      

