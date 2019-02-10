Magic Johnson: Pelicans Didn't Have Good Faith Trade Talks About Anthony Davis

Magic Johnson: Pelicans Didn't Have Good Faith Trade Talks About Anthony DavisFebruary 10, 2019
Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson had one word in response when asked whether the New Orleans Pelicans negotiated in good faith regarding a potential Anthony Davis trade.
"No," Johnson said to reporters when asked the question Sunday, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin.
Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group shared Johnson's full thoughts:
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Here’s what Lakers team president Magic Johnson said about whether the team was entering good faith negotiations. The question was not specifically phrased about New Orleans, but it was implied. “No. ... But at the end of the day, what happened happened.” https://t.co/1Jahd32ZmF
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Walton Stresses Need for Improved Team Defense