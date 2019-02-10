Randy Carlyle Fired as Anaheim Ducks Head Coach After Losing 7th Straight Game

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Anaheim Ducks announced the firing of coach Randy Carlyle on Sunday amid the team's seven-game losing streak.

General manager Bob Murray will take over the coaching position on an interim basis.

"We thank Randy for everything he has done for the organization," said Murray. "Leading the team to a Stanley Cup and three conference final appearances, he has accomplished so much in Anaheim. Difficult decisions need to be made when times are tough, and our play has clearly been unacceptable. We have a tradition of success in Anaheim and we need to get back to that."

Carlyle, 62, was in the third season of his second tenure with the Ducks. He initially coached them from 2005 to his firing in the 2011-12 season. The Ducks made the playoffs in five of the seven seasons of his first tenure and each of the first two of his second.

However, things have fallen apart since a sweep in the 2018 playoffs. Anaheim is currently tied for last in the Western Conference with 51 points and has the worst goal differential in the sport by a whopping 22 goals.

Murray, 64, has been the Ducks GM since 2008. The franchise has made the postseason in six straight seasons, a streak that will almost certainly end in 2019.

Murray has no professional coaching experience at any level.