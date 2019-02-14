Markieff Morris, Thunder Reportedly Agree to Contract Despite Lakers' Interest

Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Veteran forward Markieff Morris agreed to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday following his buyout from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania noted the Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets were among the other interested teams. Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported last week that the Los Angeles Lakers would have considered signing Morris if he were healthy.

New Orleans acquired Morris and a 2023 second-round pick from the Washington Wizards in exchange for swingman Wesley Johnson prior to the trade deadline, but Morris never appeared in a game for the Pelicans.

In 34 games this season for the Wizards prior to the trade, Morris was averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range.

Morris' numbers have been down the past two seasons after putting up career-best stats in his final full season with the Phoenix Suns and first full season with the Wizards.

In 2014-15, Morris was at his best with averages of 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He was traded to Washington the following season, and then in 2016-17, he averaged 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest for the Wiz.

Despite starting 73 games last season, his production dipped to 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

While the 29-year-old largely came off the bench in Washington this season with just 15 starts, his numbers didn't suffer much because of it.

Morris has come off the bench more than 200 times over the course of his 555-game NBA career, and that should bode well for him since he figures to settle into a bench role with the Thunder.

With career averages of 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, Morris is a versatile asset who can contribute on both ends of the floor with his new team.

Since the Wizards were struggling and unlikely to make a run in the Eastern Conference with point guard John Wall out for the season, Morris now has a much better opportunity to be part of a playoff run.

Assuming he brings his usual level and style of play to the table, Morris could be one of the best acquisitions on the buyout market this season.