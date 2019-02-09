Anthony Davis Didn't Play 4th Quarter vs. T-Wolves Due to Minutes Restriction

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis warms up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, his first game back since injuring his left index finger last month, in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld)
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry addressed the decision to not play Anthony Davis in the fourth quarter of Friday's 122-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves

Gentry told reporters Davis reached his minutes threshold before the fourth quarter began. 

"AD and I talked pregame about playing 22-25 minutes," Gentry said. "That’s why he didn’t go back in the game."

Davis was playing for the first time since Jan. 18 after being diagnosed with a sprained left finger. He also had a high-profile trade request that ultimately didn't result in him getting dealt before Thursday's deadline. 

Even though Davis was limited to 25 minutes in three quarters, he made them count with 32 points and a game-high plus-minus of plus-22. 

The Pelicans are stuck in an uncomfortable position right now. They need to play their healthy superstar to avoid incurring fines from the NBA, but if Davis sustains a serious injury, it could significantly impact his trade value this summer. 

Since there isn't going to be an easy solution to the situation for the season's final two months, Pelicans fans could realistically see Davis riding the bench in the fourth quarter of many close games moving forward. 

