Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Hopes LA Follows Same Path as New England Patriots

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka talks about the acquisition of LeBron James and other free agents at a news conference at the NBA basketball team's headquarters in El Segundo, Calif., Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Every professional sports franchise would love to experience the same success as the New England Patriots, and the Los Angeles Lakers are no different.

After the Patriots overcame some adversity this season en route to beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said during a conference call Friday that he wants L.A. to follow in the Pats' footsteps:

"I think early on they were facing a ton of adversity. There were lots of stories being told about fractured relationships, but what did they do? They kind of came together.

"My hope is our story is a little bit, maybe, like that where we're on the outside but we find a way to get in the playoffs with the skill sets we've added. And then much like [Tom] Brady did, we let one of the all-time greats—LeBron [James]—take the helm for this team and make some noise."

While there was never much doubt about whether New England would make the playoffs last season, the Lakers are 1.5 games out of the last playoff spot in the NBA's Western Conference.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

