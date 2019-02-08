Donald Trump Invites North Dakota State to White House to Celebrate FCS Title

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

The North Dakota State Bison football team is scheduled to visit President Donald Trump at the White House after winning the FCS football championship for the seventh time in eight years.

According to TMZ Sports, North Dakota Republican Senator John Hoeven contacted Trump to set up the invite.

"With NDSU's history of excellence, it is only fitting that they be honored at the White House," Hoeven said. "And we look forward to working with the President to coordinate the visit."

NDSU will follow Clemson, which visited the White House in January after beating Alabama for the FBS national title.

As part of the visit, Clemson football players and coaches were served a fast food feast amid the federal government shutdown.

The Bison have dominated the FCS scene for the past several years, and their 38-24 win over Eastern Washington in the 2018 title game helped them break a tie with Georgia Southern for the most FCS national titles in history.

North Dakota State will be honored for its achievements with a trip to the White House at a yet-to-be-determined date, but it is unclear if head coach Chris Klieman will be part of the celebration since he made the jump to Kansas State to replace Bill Snyder.