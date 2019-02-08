Jim Harbaugh: Tom Brady Deserves Statue at Michigan, 'Greatest of All Time'

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will undoubtedly retire Tom Brady's number and possibly build a statue in the quarterback's honor when his playing days are over.

In the meantime, Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh believes it's time for Brady's alma mater to immortalize him.

On Attack Each Day: The Harbaughs' Podcast (h/t TMZ Sports), Harbaugh made it clear that Brady should have a statue in Ann Arbor, perhaps outside of the Big House: "You're synonymous now with Babe Ruth, with Michael Jordan. The university that he attended should build a statue."

Harbaugh added that the six-time Super Bowl champ is the "greatest of all time."

Brady spent four seasons at Michigan from 1996 to 1999. Under coach Lloyd Carr, he completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 4,773 yards, 30 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Although he had to battle Drew Henson for the starting job, Brady went 20-5 in two seasons as the Wolverines' starting quarterback.

Brady's Michigan career was hardly as decorated as his NFL career, although he did lead the Wolverines to an Orange Bowl victory in the 1999 campaign. And don't forget he remained on the board until the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft.

But when an alum has put together a legendary resume by winning six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards, a statue would make for a nice gesture. Harbaugh has made no secret of the fact that he's in favor of the tribute.