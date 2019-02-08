Celtics Rumors: Kyrie Irving Likely to Stay If Team Trades for Anthony Davis

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Acquiring Anthony Davis in the offseason could strengthen the Boston Celtics' chances of re-signing Kyrie Irving.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, not only would Irving be more likely to agree to a long-term deal with the Celtics, but his return would help Boston keep Anthony Davis beyond the 2019-20 season. Davis can opt out during the 2020 offseason.

Ahead of the trade deadline, one fear for the Celtics was that Davis would change teams before they had an opportunity to make a formal offer to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Because of the NBA salary rules, a team can't trade for two players signed to a rookie max extension under the "Rose Rule." Irving was on his rookie max when Boston acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner reported the Los Angeles Lakers were prepared to give up Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and two first-round picks in order to get Davis.

But the Pelicans held on to Davis past the expiration of the trade deadline, which opens the door for the Celtics.

According to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, Ainge didn't give the Pelicans any firm promises on what he'll put on the table in a Davis trade. However, the Celtics "made it clear that they will be ready and willing to offer an explosive package when the time arrives and that no specific player will be off limits in negotiations."

Now, Boston's concern is that it could give up a young star such as Jayson Tatum along with other important role players for Davis only to watch him exit in a year and leave the team worse off than it was before the trade.

The opportunity to team up with Irving would be difficult to pass up, though.

Of course, Irving's future is far from straightforward. He was noncommittal when asked about where he stood on potentially re-signing with the Celtics.

In an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, Ainge downplayed the significance of Irving's comments (h/t ESPN.com):

"The way I viewed the situation is that I think a lot of people, because of Kyrie's announcement at the beginning of the year, thought that it was a marriage. And I think that it's more like an engagement. And we're going to get married on July 1. I think that engagement is still on, as far as I know. In my individual conversations with Kyrie, we're still engaged but we really can't make those vows, sign that contract until July 1."

If recent summers are any indication, though, the Celtics' best-laid plans could come crumbling down.

Few expected the Oklahoma City Thunder to land Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder—and then subsequently re-sign him—while Kawhi Leonard's trade to the Toronto Raptors was just as unexpected.

Boston doesn't have exclusive negotiating rights with the Pelicans. One desperate general manager is all it takes to throw a massive offer New Orleans' way for the six-time All-Star.