Outfielder Matt Joyce, Indians Agree to Minor League Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

Oakland Athletics' Matt Joyce is seen in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Outfielder Matt Joyce has agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Indians.

The 2011 All-Star announced the news himself Friday on Twitter:

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the deal was a minor league contract. 

This marks just the latest move for the 34-year-old, who is on to his fifth organization in the last six years. 

Joyce is coming off a season in which he hit just .208/.322/.353 with seven home runs, nine doubles and 15 RBI in 83 games (207 at-bats). He was hampered by a lumbar strain, an injury that landed him on the disabled list multiple times and cost him more than two months overall.

The left-handed hitting Joyce is a career .240/.339/.431 hitter with 138 home runs over 11 seasons.

Cleveland had been in need of outfield help since losing All-Star Michael Brantley in free agency this offseason. With spring training just days away, there are question marks throughout the Indians' outfield, with Leonys Martin, Greg Allen, Tyler Naquin, Jordan Luplow, Jake Bauers and now Joyce as options.

