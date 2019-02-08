Alliance of American Football 2019 Week 1 Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Butch Dill/Getty Images

The NFL season is over, but unlike past years, there will still be football to watch over the next 12 weeks.

The Alliance of American Football begins play this weekend with a full slate of games featuring the league's eight teams. Two matchups will take place on Saturday, followed by two more on Sunday.

The league's inaugural games take place on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, with the San Diego Fleet playing the San Antonio Commanders and the Atlanta Legends taking on the Orlando Apollos.

There will be a 10-week season for the Alliance of American Football, followed by a four-team playoff that will take place over two weekends in April. The championship game will take place on April 27 in Las Vegas.

Before this new spring football league starts this weekend, here's a look at some information to know before the kickoffs.

Alliance of American Football Week 1 Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 9

San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders, 8 p.m. ET, CBS and CBS All-Access or fuboTV

Odds (per The Action Network): San Antonio -5.5

Atlanta Legends at Orlando Apollos, 8 p.m. ET, CBS and CBS All-Access or fuboTV

Odds (per The Action Network): Orlando -4.5

Sunday, Feb. 10

Memphis Express at Birmingham Iron, 4 p.m. ET, CBS and CBS All-Access or fuboTV

Odds (per The Action Network): Even

Salt Lake Stallions at Arizona Hotshots, 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network or fuboTV

Odds (per The Action Network): Arizona -5

Alliance of American Football Team Information

Arizona Hotshots

Coach: Rick Neuheisel

Notable Players: Trevor Knight, QB; Rahim Moore, DB; Will Sutton, DT

Atlanta Legends

Coach: Kevin Coyle

Notable Players: Aaron Murray, QB; Denard Robinson, RB; Justin Thomas, WR

Birmingham Iron

Coach: Tim Lewis

Notable Players: Luis Perez, QB; Trent Richardson, RB

Memphis Express

Coach: Mike Singletary

Notable Players: Justin Martin, CB; Julius Warmsley, DE

Orlando Apollos

Coach: Steve Spurrier

Notable Players: Terence Garvin, LB; Garrett Gilbert, QB; Akeem Hunt, RB

Salt Lake Stallions

Coach: Dennis Erickson

Notable Players: Josh Banderas, LB; Kaelin Clay, WR

San Antonio Commanders

Coach: Mike Riley

Notable Players: Jayrone Elliott, LB; Evan Rodriguez, TE; Dustin Vaughan, QB

San Diego Fleet

Coach: Mike Martz

Notable Players: Mike Bercovici, QB; Gavin Escobar, TE; Kameron Kelly, WR

How Does the AAF Differ From The NFL?

Although the Alliance of American Football will feature some former NFL players, the games won't be exactly what football fans are used to. There will be several rules that differ from the NFL.

The play clock will only be 35 seconds, which is five seconds shorter than the NFL. That's not the only way the AAF has tried to shorten game time, as there will be no television timeouts and only two coach's challenges for each team.

There will be no kickoffs, as teams will begin drives at their own 25-yard line. There also won't be any onside kicks, which have been replaced by a "fourth-and-10" from teams' own 35-yard line. If a team converts this fourth-down opportunity, it can keep the ball.

Teams will have to attempt two-point conversions following every touchdown, as there are no extra points.

Also, there are different rules for overtime. Each team will get the ball once for a first-and-goal at the opponent's 10-yard line. Teams must go for a touchdown and a two-point attempt, as field goals won't be allowed.

"We're not afraid of ties. It creates some excitement," said Mike Pereira, an AAF consultant, according to the Associated Press.



It will be interesting to see how all these rule changes will affect games, as well as how players and fans will react to them after the first few weeks of the season.