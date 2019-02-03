Video: Thousands of Saints Fans Protest in New Orleans After Blown Call vs. Rams

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints fans may get over a blown call in their team's 2018 NFC Championship Game loss some day, but it's not today.

Michael DeMocker of NOLA.com provided video of thousands of Saints fans marching on Super Bowl Sunday in New Orleans, while Atlanta is home of this year's championship game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams:

The Saints had the ball on the Rams' 13-yard line with 1:48 left and the score tied at 20 in the NFC Championship. On 3rd-and-10, quarterback Drew Brees looked for Tommylee Lewis, but Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell-Robey Coleman interfered with the pass-catcher to prevent a completion.

No call was made, and the Saints eventually lost 26-23. If the refs blew the whistle, the Saints would have been in position to run down the clock close to zero seconds before a game-winning field-goal attempt.

After a Saints field goal on the next play, the Rams had more time to tie the game after a late field goal before winning in overtime.

Per DeMocker, the no-call prompted a day-long "Nola No Call Second Line & Jazz Funeral":

Fans waved yellow flags and participated in other activities:

While this event may be an overreaction, in fairness, the passionate Saints fanbase has now seen two straight heartbreaking postseason endings.

The Minneapolis Miracle was tough enough, but this year's championship game clearly stings more.