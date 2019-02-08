Raptors' Masai Ujiri Says He Sees 'No Issues' with Kyle Lowry After Trade Rumors

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri insisted he and Kyle Lowry are in a good place even after the veteran point guard was included in trade rumors prior to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

"I had a very good conversation with Kyle, and rumors are rumors, to be honest," Ujiri said, per Ryan Wolstat of the London Free Press. "I see no issues, honestly, with him. Zero. We're good, and I think his mind is focused on this run."

Many of the players Lowry has grown accustomed to suiting up alongside in Toronto are no longer on the roster.

Toronto traded DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in the package that landed Kawhi Leonard this past offseason, and the team announced it landed Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles and a 2024 second-round pick Thursday.

Lowry was apparently potentially on the way out as well, as Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reported he was included in trade talks with the Grizzlies. According to Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated, the Raptors offered the point guard and Valanciunas for Gasol and Mike Conley.

"I think they will make decisions for themselves, and they'll do what's best for them," Lowry said, per Bontemps. "I think that's just how they work, and they operate. They make moves, and they make moves for the best of the organization. If they do something, that will be their feeling to whatever the organization thinks is best for them."

This is Lowry's seventh season with the team, and he is averaging 14.2 points and 9.2 assists per game. The Raptors are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and primed for a potential NBA Finals run with LeBron James no longer in the East.

Leonard is a two-way force on the wing, and Gasol is now in the middle, but Lowry figures to still be a critical piece come playoff time.