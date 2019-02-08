NBA Trade Rumors: Breaking Down Post-2019 Deadline Buzz and More

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The buzz after the NBA trade deadline is the same as it was prior to that point.

Anthony Davis is a superstar who is suddenly available. He has made it clear that he is not planning to sign an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, and that means the team is likely to trade him. While they did not move him at the February 7 deadline, they may engage in a trade after the season when they can work a more lucrative deal.

One of the potential trade partners is the Boston Celtics, who have a plethora of assets they could move for Davis.

Even if the Celtics had wanted to get involved prior to the trade deadline, they would not have been able to do so. NBA teams can acquire just one player who has signed a designated player rookie extension and the Celtics already have Kyrie Irving who fits that description.

However, Irving can opt out of his contract July 1, and the Celtics could re-sign him at that time. They could also acquire Davis at that point and potentially sign him to a long-term deal.

The Celtics have assets to trade for Davis, and that includes talented young players such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and they can also move draft picks in any potential deal.

The Pelicans called the Celtics prior to the trade deadline to find out if they would make specific promises on the package they would offer for Davis according to league sources, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. They did not commit to a specific package.

While the Celtics will certainly be included in discussions with the Pelicans about Davis, they will likely have to compete with teams including the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Clippers, and perhaps the Los Angeles Lakers, who were rebuffed in their attempt to acquire Davis at the trade deadline.

Those in the market for Davis will have to wait until July 1 to make their moves for the superstar big man, who is averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 assists.

Davis is under contract through the 2020-21 season, and having two more full seasons of control means the Pelicans can take their time to find the best trade partner.

The Philadelphia 76ers made a big move prior to the deadline with the acquisition of Tobias Harris. He is able to step into the starting lineup and give the Sixers five dangerous starters in Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid and Harris.

The Raptors added Marc Gasol, and while the 34-year-old may no longer be at his peak, he is a legitimate center and Toronto did not have to sacrifice any of key young players to bring him north of the border.

The other big move among Eastern Conference teams saw the Milwaukee Bucks acquire Nikola Mirotic from the Pelicans. Mirotic's ability to hit three-point shots will make the dangerous Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe even more of a threat to make a long playoff run.

After the trade deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted (along with fellow ESPN reporter Malika Andrews) that the Chicago Bulls are working on a buyout for center Robin Lopez.

The 30-year-old Lopez is averaging 6.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per night while playing a little more than 17 minutes per game.