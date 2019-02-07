Video: Russell Westbrook Passes Michael Jordan with 8th Straight Triple-Double

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., left, and guard Jevon Carter, rear, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Add another triple-double achievement to Russell Westbrook's resume.

Westbrook tallied 15 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 117-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, marking his eighth straight game with a triple-double. It was the first time in three tries Westbrook has moved a seven-game streak of triple-doubles to eight, per ESPN.com.

Michael Jordan also had seven straight triple-doubles during the 1988-89 campaign, while Wilt Chamberlain had nine straight in 1968.

The Thunder point guard tallied seven straight triple-doubles twice in the 2016-17 campaign but was unable to pass His Airness either of those times.

He will have an opportunity to tie Chamberlain's mark during Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets.

