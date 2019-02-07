Video: Russell Westbrook Passes Michael Jordan with 8th Straight Triple-Double

Video: Russell Westbrook Passes Michael Jordan with 8th Straight Triple-DoubleFebruary 8, 2019
Add another triple-double achievement to Russell Westbrook's resume.
Westbrook tallied 15 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 117-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, marking his eighth straight game with a triple-double. It was the first time in three tries Westbrook has moved a seven-game streak of triple-doubles to eight, per ESPN.com.
Michael Jordan also had seven straight triple-doubles during the 1988-89 campaign, while Wilt Chamberlain had nine straight in 1968.
The Thunder point guard tallied seven straight triple-doubles twice in the 2016-17 campaign but was unable to pass His Airness either of those times.
He will have an opportunity to tie Chamberlain's mark during Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets.
