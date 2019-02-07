Report: Jrue Holiday's Future with Pelicans Hinges on Anthony Davis Trade Return

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday still has two guaranteed years remaining on his current contract, but his willingness to remain with the organization in the future may come down to the Anthony Davis situation.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Holiday wants to play for a contender and will evaluate his future with the franchise when he sees what the Pelicans get in return for Davis if/when they trade him.

Davis' days in a Pelicans jersey appear numbered after the All-Star publicly made it known last month that he would not sign an extension with the team. While New Orleans did not deal him prior to Thursday's trade deadline, it is expected to explore his market in the offseason when more teams are available to get in on the action.

Assuming Davis does not change his mind between now and then, Holiday will apparently be watching to see what the Pelicans are able to fetch in return.

Holiday is having the best season of his career, averaging 20.9 points on 47.2 percent shooting, 8.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in 2018-19. And while his career has flourished in the Big Easy, the 28-year-old is running out of opportunities to capture that elusive championship.

Through the first nine years of his career, Holiday has yet to come close to even reaching the NBA Finals. He has reached the playoffs just four times and has yet to reach even the conference finals. Last year marked just his second time getting out of the first round—and that was with Davis.

A Davis trade could potentially set the team back once again, preventing Holiday from the ultimate goal for years to come.

Holiday is owed more than $51 million over the next two seasons and holds a $26.3 million player option for 2021-22. If he deems the Pelicans' return package for Davis unacceptable, he could reportedly join the Brow on his way out of town.