Giannis Asks If LeBron Picking Anthony Davis in NBA All-Star Draft Is Tampering

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo was not afraid to poke fun at LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers' very public courting of New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis.

When James selected Davis with his first pick of the reserves round of Thursday's NBA All-Star Game draft, Antetokounmpo asked, "Isn't that tampering?"

The King responded, "Tampering rules do not apply on All-Star Weekend."

James had the first overall pick in the starters round as the leading overall vote-getter and selected Kevin Durant before he notably chose former teammate Kyrie Irving with his second overall pick. Antetokounmpo had the first pick of the reserves round and selected teammate Khris Middleton.

Whether Davis would be traded to the Lakers was the primary storyline in the NBA leading up to Thursday’s deadline seeing how agent Rich Paul, who also represents James, made it known the big man did not want to remain in New Orleans.

While Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported the Lakers offered Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and two first-round picks, the Pelicans never accepted.

At least James will have the chance to play on Davis’ team at the All-Star Game on Feb. 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.