Danny Ainge: Celtics Don't Have Specific Offer in Place for Anthony Davis Trade

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Anthony Davis was not traded before Thursday's deadline, which means the New Orleans Pelicans will likely try to move him in the offseason.

Although the Boston Celtics will likely get involved in the sweepstakes, general manager Danny Ainge said Thursday that there is no current deal in place to get the star center, via Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Ainge did indicate he has a "good relationship" with the Pelicans front office, which means he should be able to figure out a trade scenario if given the opportunity this offseason.

The Celtics were unable to acquire Davis during the year due to rules that prevented a team from trading for both him and Kyrie Irving. With Irving expected to decline his player option, the squad will be able to make a move for Davis in the offseason.

However, Davis has reportedly made a list of teams he will re-sign with when given the opportunity, and the Celtics are not on it, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Anthony Davis Sr. also recently said he didn't want his son to play for the Celtics, noting the treatment of Isaiah Thomas, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Still, Boston remains interested in the Pelicans star, and there are numerous intriguing young players that could be in a trade package, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

New Orleans will at least want the Celtics in the hunt to force opposing teams to improve their offers.