Alex Bregman Suffers Hamstring Injury Running Bases vs. Yankees

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) watches his solo home run against Cleveland Indians' pitcher Trevor Bauer during the seventh inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman suffered a hamstring injury during Tuesday's win over the New York Yankees.

According to Jake Kaplan of The Athletic, Bregman exited the contest in the eighth inning after "he felt something in his right hamstring while running the bases."

The 25-year-old has maintained relatively good health through the early years of his career. While he missed 11 games because of a hamstring injury in 2016, he has averaged 156 games over the course of his first two full seasons in the majors.

The 2018 campaign was Bregman's finest to date. He hit .286/.394/.532 with a career-high 31 home runs, an MLB-leading 51 doubles and 103 RBI, earning him his first All-Star selection and a fifth-place finish in American League MVP voting.

Not only did he participate in the 2018 Home Run Derby, but he was also named MVP of the Midsummer Classic after going 1-for-3 and hitting the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning to power the AL to an 8-6 victory.

Prior to the start of the 2019 regular season, Bregman signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Astros.

Houston is fortunate enough to have a talented roster featuring the likes of Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Michael Brantley, Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. And while plenty of star power remains, replacing Bregman's bat will not be easy if he misses time. Aledmys Diaz (42 career home runs entering 2019) and Yuli Gurriel (34) are the top candidates to fill in at the hot corner.

While both Diaz and Gurriel are coming off solid seasons, neither has proved to be as productive as Bregman.

