The Kyrie Irving and LeBron James Bromance Is Back!

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoFebruary 7, 2019

  1. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  2. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  3. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  4. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  5. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  6. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  7. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  8. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  9. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  10. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  11. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  12. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  13. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  14. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  15. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  16. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  17. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  18. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  19. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  20. Happy 30th to KD!

Right Arrow Icon

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James may have resolved their issues, but is their bromance officially back? Watch the video above to see how they put their issues aside before the Celtics and Lakers face off.


Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Trade Deadline's Biggest Winners, Losers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Deadline's Biggest Winners, Losers

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading Every Trade Deadline Deal

    • Magic Get an A- for Fultz • A for Raps’ Gasol Splash • Bucks’ Move for Niko Gets an A

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grading Every Trade Deadline Deal

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Anthony Davis Not Being Traded

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Anthony Davis Not Being Traded

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Fultz Reportedly Traded to Magic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fultz Reportedly Traded to Magic

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report