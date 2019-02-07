NBA Trade Rumors: Reviewing Latest Reports Before 2019 Deadline Passes

Alex Goodlett/Associated Press

The stretch run to the NBA's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline has reached its final sprint.

Considering how this league sometimes likes to operate at the last minute, transaction watchers should probably keep the rest of their afternoon clear.

Let's took a look at the latest buzz heading into the final hour of #TradeSZN.

No Expectation of Lakers/Pelicans Talks

It sounds like only a surprise buzzer-beater could get Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers at this point.

For as much has been said about the potential connection since The Brow first requested a trade away from the New Orleans Pelicans, there reportedly haven't been enough talks between the two teams themselves.

League sources said the discussions were "dormant" Thursday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and there was no "expectation that they'll even speak today."

The Pelicans keeping Davis beyond the trade deadline was always a distinct possibility. He can't reach free agency until 2020, so it's not as if New Orleans is fighting against time. Plus, the team that might end up being the highest bidder, the Boston Celtics, can't even officially join the trade pursuit before the offseason without dumping Kyrie Irving in the process.

That surely increased the urgency on the Lakers' end, though, and it's fair to question their ability to entice the Pelicans any more this offseason. They essentially put everything other than LeBron James on the table in their most recent reported offer: Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and two first-round picks, per Wojnarowski.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have had discussions with the Pelicans, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. And while Boston wouldn't make guarantees about any specific players, it did convey it will be waiting with "an explosive package" and "that no specific player will be off limits in negotiations."

Davis, 25, recently secured his sixth consecutive All-Star selection. He's averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 blocks on the season, his seventh in New Orleans.

Jazz Continue Mike Conley Pursuit

The Utah Jazz already have two difference-makers in defensive anchor Rudy Gobert and scoring sophomore star Donovan Mitchell. Adding a third, though, could be their key to jumping from good to great.

It seems like they've identified veteran point guard Mike Conley as the possible missing piece.

The Jazz are still in hot pursuit, per Marc Stein of the New York Times. And while Stein says Conley's preference is to land in the Eastern Conference, the longtime face of the Memphis Grizzlies rebuffed that notion at Thursday's shootaround.



"I'll play anywhere," Conley told reporters, adding that he had no conference preference.

The Jazz have reportedly offered Ricky Rubio, Derrick Favors and a first-round pick, league sources told Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. Stein, though, said Memphis wants multiple first-round picks and has considered standing pat now then revisiting a possible Conley deal near the draft.

Hornets Aggressively Shopping Frank Kaminsky

Despite appearing near to an acquisition of former All-Star Marc Gasol earlier in the week, the Charlotte Hornets haven't brokered any deal yet.

It hasn't been for a lack of trying, though. They're reportedly "pushing hard" to move former lottery pick Frank Kaminsky, per Stein, and there are "some murmurs" something could get done.

Kaminsky, the No. 9 pick in 2015, is slated for restricted free agency this summer and seemingly out of Charlotte's long-term plans. The Hornets are overloaded in the frontcourt, and most of their power rotation players are heavily paid for at least one more season.

Kaminsky has some intriguing scoring skills for a 7-footer, but he has yet to distinguish himself at the NBA level. He hasn't even been a rotation regular this season, knocking his per-game marks to career lows with 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in only 11.3 minutes per game.