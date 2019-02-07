Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Lakers Talks 'Dormant'; No Communication Expected

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

It's extremely unlikely that Anthony Davis is going to be a Los Angeles Laker before Thursday's NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, trade talks between the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans have gone "dormant," with Woj adding the teams have had "no communication, nor an expectation that they'll even speak today. Pelicans seem content to run out the clock."

