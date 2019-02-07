Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Lakers Talks 'Dormant'; No Communication Expected

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 06: Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on February 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

It's extremely unlikely that Anthony Davis is going to be a Los Angeles Laker before Thursday's NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, trade talks between the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans have gone "dormant," with Woj adding the teams have had "no communication, nor an expectation that they'll even speak today. Pelicans seem content to run out the clock."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LaVar: Lonzo Is Better Than LeBron

    He also said Magic is 'just a face' and LeBron won't win a title without Zo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaVar: Lonzo Is Better Than LeBron

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    BS Meter on Latest Trade Deadline Rumors

    Everything you need to know before today's 3pm ET deadline

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    BS Meter on Latest Trade Deadline Rumors

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Potential Trade Deadline Steals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 Potential Trade Deadline Steals

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Front Office Aggressive Approach Has Come with a Cost

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Front Office Aggressive Approach Has Come with a Cost

    Darius Soriano
    via Forum Blue And Gold