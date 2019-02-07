NBA Rumors: Last-Minute Trade Reports Before 2019 Deadline

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

With the NBA trade deadline hours away, the majority of the focus is centered on a few star players.

New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis is still in the news, but a deal featuring the superstar doesn't appear to be happening.

The Grizzlies have shopped Mike Conley and Marc Gasol for the last few weeks, but no deals have gotten done yet.

Memphis' pair of stars may be the highest-profile players rumored to be on the move Thursday, but that doesn't mean they'll be the only ones in trade talks.

The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Thursday, which means NBA franchises only have a few hours to finalize deals.

Nothing New on Davis Front

Anthony Davis doesn't appear to be going anywhere, as ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported talks between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans are dormant:

The Lakers put a full-court press on a potential move for Davis earlier in the week, but the Pelicans demanded more out of their fellow Western Conference team.

There was also no communication between the two sides Wednesday after the Lakers upped their offer, per Wojnarowski.

The last offer presented by the Lakers included Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and two first-round picks.

If a deal isn't done for Davis Thursday, the Boston Celtics would presumably jump into the mix with an offer that could include Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Robert Williams and up to three first-round picks, per John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM in Phoenix:

Since a deal with the Lakers isn't expected to be finalized before Thursday's deadline, the Davis sweepstakes are likely to bleed into the summer.

Utah Still Looking At Conley

Mike Conley has been linked with a few different teams in recent weeks, but his preference is in the Eastern Conference.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, that hasn't stopped the Utah Jazz from attempting to put together a deal for the 31-year-old guard:

Conley, who is averaging over 20 points per game for the second time in his career, has been mentioned in the same conversation as the Detroit Pistons, but the price might not be right for the Eastern Conference side.

According to Rod Beard of the Detroit News, there are reports that the Grizzlies are looking for a return of Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard or a first-round pick and another draft pick:

With the Pistons in the fight for the No. 8 seed in the East, they might be reluctant to send that big of a haul to Memphis for the services of Conley.

While Utah is an intriguing option, it looks like a potential deal with the Jazz won't happen for Memphis unless Conley reverses his thinking on his potential landing spot.

Still Differences Between Memphis and Charlotte On Gasol Trade

The Charlotte Hornets are trying to push a deal across the line for Memphis forward Marc Gasol, but according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, there still a few gaps in the negotiations between the two sides.

According to Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated, a deal was at the finish line, but since some of the Charlotte players involved in the deal were active Tuesday night, leverage in the deal was lost:

If the Hornets are able to pull off the deal, they'd add an interior complement to Kemba Walker in their attempt to get as high of a seed as possible in the playoffs.

At the moment, the Hornets are seventh in the East with a 26-28 record, but they are only two games back of sixth-place Brooklyn.

By putting together a combination of Walker and Gasol, the Hornets are hoping to gain momentum going into the postseason and possibly pull off a shocking first-round upset.

