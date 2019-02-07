NBA Trade Rumors: Frank Kaminsky on Hornets' Block as Deadline Approaches

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Frank Kaminsky has fallen out of the rotation for the Charlotte Hornets, and the team is reportedly trying to move him before Thursday's trade deadline.

According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, Charlotte is "looking for a landing spot" for the Wisconsin product "independent of any potential Marc Gasol deals." Deveney noted Kaminsky has played a mere 41 minutes in the team's last 23 games.

Charlotte is 26-28 and occupies the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. It is striving to reach the playoffs after missing out the last two seasons, but Kaminsky is likely not going to be a factor in its late-season push given his recent playing time.

But as a proven veteran, Gasol would be. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Tuesday the two sides held "strong talks" about a potential move involving the three-time All-Star.

As for Kaminsky, he has shown flashes of his potential at times since the Hornets selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He averaged 11.7 points per game in his second season in the league and then drilled a career-best 38 percent of his three-pointers in 2017-18 on his way to 11.1 points and 3.6 rebounds a night.

However, his development has stalled this season under new head coach James Borrego, and he is averaging 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Kaminsky is just 25 years old and could pose a matchup problem for opposing defenses with his perimeter shooting as a frontcourt player. While he likely isn't going to make the difference in a title chase for a contender, moving on from Charlotte could help him tap into his potential once again.