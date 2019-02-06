Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors: Suns Haven't Contacted Lakers About PG

LM Otero/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns have not contacted the Los Angeles Lakers about trading for L.A. point guard Lonzo Ball, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

As noted by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and others, Ball has been involved in trade rumors for New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis. But LaVar Ball, who is Lonzo's father, is looking for his son to head to Phoenix in the event L.A. deals the former UCLA star.

He spoke with Doug & Wolf on 99.3 The Fanatic in Phoenix on Tuesday and said the following, per Christian Rivas of Lonzo Wire:

"That's the best place for Lonzo. Like I said, I gave the Lakers the first right of refusal to get all three of the Ball boys. They didn't want that. I'm telling you, my boys are going to take over the NBA. And they didn't use Lonzo the right way, putting him in the corner. He makes everybody better. That's why the Lakers look so raggedy right now. You can't put him in the corner. He can't make nobody better. With the Suns, they've got young players."

The trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Ball, who is out until after the All-Star break with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain, is averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

He'd be a good fit on the Suns, who need a starting point guard to play alongside star shooting guard Devin Booker. The fact that Ball is a pass-first point guard and facilitator would mesh well with Booker, who takes 19.0 shots per game and has a 31.8 usage rate.

The fourth-year guard's job is to put the ball in the basket, and Ball could easily give Booker room for open shots with his ability to make plays on the fast break or drive the lane and kick out.

Ball could also form a good partnership with rookie center Deandre Ayton, who is posting 16.3 points and 10.6 boards per game. The two could work well together on the pick-and-roll, with Ball routinely throwing lobs to Ayton for big finishes.

Ultimately, Ball's days in Los Angeles look numbered. Phoenix seems like the best fit, but the question is whether the 21-year-old can find a way there.