Lance Stephenson No-Shows on Fans at Hooters After Lakers vs. Pacers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JAN 27: Lance Stephenson #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during a game against the Phoenix Suns on January 27, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Lance Stephenson must not have been in the mood for wings after the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-94 drubbing against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

According to the Indianapolis Star's Nat Newell, Jim Ayello, Mike Williams and Robby General, Stephenson failed to show up at a Hooters restaurant in downtown Indianapolis after previously indicating he planned to dine there.

"And I'm definitely going to go to Hooters after the game," he said during the Lakers' shootaround before Tuesday's game. "Definitely looking forward to that. Everyone, meet me at Hooters after the game."

Instead, this was the scene as fans patiently awaited the arrival of the former Pacers guard, per the Star's Williams:

According to the Star, the Lakers "changed travel plans" after getting blown out, which explains Stephenson's no-show.

Stephenson spent six seasons in Indiana over two spells. He was a cult hero on the Pacers teams that reached back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014.

Tuesday was another example of why it may be better not to have heroes, lest they disappoint you.

