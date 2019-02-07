Besides Randy Orton, What Other WWE Stars Could Get Monster AEW Contract Offer?February 7, 2019
All Elite Wrestling has been ramping up its efforts to sign talents to contracts as it prepares for the company's launch, and rumors have begun spreading that WWE Superstars have been approached with big offers.
According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (h/t Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report), Randy Orton may have been offered an appealing contract by AEW.
Cody Rhodes and Orton are both sons of WWE legends and former stablemates in Legacy, so it wouldn't be surprising to find out they have kept in touch and discussed potential business opportunities.
The Viper has spent almost the entirety of his 19-year career in WWE. He is one of the most decorated champions in the history of the company and likely makes more money than most of the roster, so if he were to depart WWE, it might lead to more people following him to AEW.
At this point, it is all hearsay, but with AEW being aggressive about signing new talents, it seems like an appropriate time to look at which WWE Superstars might also receive big offers from the fledgling promotion.
AJ Styles
This is an obvious one. AJ Styles has a history with almost everyone involved with AEW, and as one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, he has to be on the company's radar.
The Phenomenal One spent around 18 years working for every promotion around the globe before signing with WWE in 2016, so he is regarded as one of the most well-rounded wrestlers working today.
WWE will offer Styles a lot of money to stay, especially if it knows AEW will offer him a big-money deal to leave. Even with billionaire Tony Khan backing AEW, WWE chief Vince McMahon can likely beat whatever AEW offers.
What might change things is how Styles views his future. He is 41 and might not want to travel the world forever. If time with his family trumps a slightly bigger paycheck, Styles could choose AEW over WWE.
Finn Balor
Like Styles, Finn Balor knows some of the people behind AEW and would likely be a welcome addition to the roster.
The first WWE universal champion has been given a renewed push in recent months, and while he came up short against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, he is in a prime position to get a high-profile bout at WrestleMania.
Before coming to WWE, Balor was known for his time in The Bullet Club and for his tendency to play different characters during his matches.
If he decides to pursue other opportunities at the end of his WWE contract, AEW would be smart to make him a substantial offer.
Bray Wyatt
Ever since his tag team with Matt Hardy ended last July, Bray Wyatt has been sitting on the sidelines. He has appeared at a few live events in recent months, but he has not appeared on television in that time.
If The Eater of Worlds feels creatively unfulfilled in WWE, AEW might be willing to give him the outlet he needs to create a successful character.
When Wyatt first showed up on the main roster, everyone was intrigued. He spoke in riddles and used his followers to do his bidding.
Despite a lot of hype and some feuds with WWE's top stars, Wyatt never found as much success as many thought he deserved. His one WWE Championship reign was short, and he has floundered as a babyface when his character is clearly designed to be a villain.
Under the right circumstances, Wyatt could be to AEW what Abyss was to TNA and The Undertaker has been to WWE.
Dean Ambrose
In a contrast to how the company typically does business, WWE announced via its website that Dean Ambrose would be leaving after his contract expires in April.
Unless he changes his mind, Ambrose is about to become the hottest free agent in pro wrestling. Nobody is in a better position to leverage an offer from AEW.
As a member of The Shield and a former WWE champion, the former Lunatic Fringe would be welcomed at just about any promotion on the planet.
If he were to sign with Rhodes and company, Ambrose would be better used for a surprise appearance at the company's first show. It would get a lot of press and bring a lot of eyes to the product.