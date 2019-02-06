Randy Orton AEW Rumors, Sasha Banks Injury Update, Jimmy Havoc in WWE Roundup

JP Yim/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Randy Orton Reportedly Open to AEW Contract Negotiations

Since All Elite Wrestling formally launched, many fans have wondered which wrestlers the new promotion might be able to poach from WWE. Chris Jericho is the biggest name to make the jump, though he was only a part-time wrestler for WWE.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported Tuesday that Randy Orton "has been openly discussing his willingness to speak with All Elite Wrestling" (warning: video contains profanity):

Orton has spent his entire wrestling career with WWE, so his move to AEW would come as a shock to many wrestling fans. His arrival would also provide a little more mainstream attention to AEW, much like Jericho's signing has.

It seems unlikely, though, that Orton would leave WWE after being with the company for nearly two decades.

Sasha Banks Not Cleared to Wrestle

On Monday night, Bayley and Sasha Banks beat Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross in a match where Bayley did almost all of the in-ring work.

That was for a very clear reason. According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t Robert Gunier of Wrestling Inc), WWE's doctors haven't cleared Banks to compete following her defeat to Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble.

Bayley and Banks qualified for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at Elimination Chamber by virtue of their win Monday night. The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is Feb. 17, which leaves Banks with a little over a month to receive the green light to wrestle.

AEW Confirms Jimmy Havoc Signing

While Orton's connection to AEW is purely speculative, the promotion announced Wednesday it signed Jimmy Havoc.

Havoc has wrestled for a number of different independent promotions, most notably Progress Wrestling in England and Major League Wrestling.

More names for AEW are likely to come Thursday. The company announced last week it was holding a ticket announcement party for its Double or Nothing event in May. In the announcement, AEW teased "spectacular new signings" and "a surprise special guest."