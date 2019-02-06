Big Baller Brand Delays October Orders of Lonzo Ball ZO2.19 Sneakers to May

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Big Baller Brand emailed customers who pre-ordered ZO2.19 sneakers in October and told them the shipment date, which was originally scheduled for "early 2019," has been delayed to May 2019 "to improve the critical foam used in the midsole."

Nick DePaula of ESPN and Nice Kicks posted the email, part of which is excerpted below:

"During the Performance Test Wear Stage of the Zo2.19, we've decided to improve the critical foam used in the midsole. The enhancement will allow for a better performing shoe at a Pro Level, and will enable you to enjoy the quality and craftsmanship of the Zo2.19 for everyday fashion. Shipment date has been pushed back to May 1st, 2019."

LaVar Ball, who is the father of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, began the Big Baller Brand in 2016. The brand received much notoriety in the beginning, most notably because of news that the ZO2 shoe would be put on the market for $495.

Lonzo Ball notoriously eschewed endorsements with other companies to align with BBB, whose product line officially launched with the ZO2 shoe. BBB has since spread to sneakers for Lonzo's brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, as well as shirts, sweatshirts and hats, among other items.