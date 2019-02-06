Mike Conley Trade Rumors: PG Prefers Playing in East over Jazz; Pacers Involved

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

If Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley gets traded prior to Thursday's deadline, the veteran would prefer to play in the Eastern Conference rather than with the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t NBA The Jump Fanpage) and the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Stein notes, though, that Conley does not contractually have a say in where he winds up and would have to report to Utah if the two teams come to terms on a trade.

The Athletic's Sam Amick added that the Indiana Pacers are among the teams interested in the point guard. Jake Fischer of SI.com reported the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors are also in the mix.

According to Stein, Memphis is seeking multiple first-round picks in return for Conley.

Since being drafted fourth overall in 2007, Conley has spent his entire 12-year career in Memphis. Prior to last season, he and Marc Gasol had helped the Grizzlies make the postseason seven straight years, reaching the Western Conference finals in 2013.

After an Achilles injury limited him to just 12 games a season ago, Conley is enjoying a strong bounceback campaign. The 31-year-old is averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 assists in 53 games this season.

He is owed $67 million over the next two seasons, although his contract includes an early termination option for the 2020-21 season, which would pay him $34.5 million.

While the Grizzlies don't have any legal obligation to accommodate their longtime star's wishes, Conley revealed to The Athletic's Omari Sankofa II on Tuesday that he has been in "constant contact" throughout trade talks.

Even if it's not a desired landing spot for the veteran, Utah would offer Conley an opportunity to be in the playoff hunt. The Jazz have made the Western Conference semifinals in each of the last two seasons and are currently seventh in the West at 30-24. Toronto (39-16) and Indiana (35-19) are both currently in the top four in the East, while Detroit (24-29) is currently on the outside looking in, 1.5 games back of the eighth spot.