NBA Rumors: Latest Gossip on Marc Gasol and More Ahead of 2019 Trade Deadline

The next domino to fall ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline could feature another Western Conference star heading to the Eastern Conference.

The Charlotte Hornets have emerged as the favorite to bring in Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies, but a deal isn't set in stone for the forward.

Gasol and Memphis teammate Mike Conley are two of the hottest commodities on the trade market at the moment, but that doesn't mean they're the only players being looked at.

A few players from struggling teams are also in the mix to be traded, as their respective teams try to gain assets while they continue the tanking process.

Gasol To Charlotte Deal Being Held Up

The Grizzlies and Hornets have been in discussions about a trade for Gasol, with the framework of a potential deal put together.

According to Kevin O'Conner of The Ringer, Charlotte is offering to send Bismack Biyombo, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and a protected first-round pick to Memphis in exchange for Gasol.

However, the two sides are more pessimistic about a deal getting down, according to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, who also mentioned Malik Monk as a possible centerpiece of the deal heading to Memphis from Charlotte.

If they were to add Gasol, the Hornets would likely move up from their current seventh-place position in the Eastern Conference, with Brooklyn immediately in their sights.

Gasol would provide an interior complement to Kemba Walker, who is averaging 24.7 points per game through 53 games.

From the Memphis perspective, it would benefit it to move on from at least one of its stars currently on the trading block.

By collecting assets in exchange for Gasol, the Grizzlies can retool their roster and drop further in the standings to get a better draft pick in 2019.

Cleveland Receiving Interest In Burks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be busy in some way before Thursday's deadline, as they continue to collect assets to rebuild after LeBron James' departure.

Alec Burks could be the next player out the door in Cleveland after Rodney Hood was recently dealt to Portland.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the San Antonio Spurs have some interest in Burks, who averages 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Spurs, who previously had interest in Hood, are showing interest in a deal for Burks, but in order for that to happen, the Cavs would have to add a salary filler.

According to Fedor's report, the Cavs are also pursuing a deal that may bring back a first-round pick, or a deal to help Houston with Brandon Knight's contract.

The Cavaliers have the same goal in mind as other struggling teams, as they're to get the maximum amount of assets in return for players in order to rebuild through the draft, or more in-league acquisitions.

Currently, Cleveland has the third-worst record in the NBA, but it is going to have to lose more in order to be the worst franchise in the NBA this season, as New York, Phoenix and Chicago all have the same goals in mind.

Bulls Taking Calls On Parker

Another one of the tanking franchises, the Chicago Bulls, could be active before Thursday's deadline by dealing Jabari Parker.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls have taken a handful of calls about a trade for Parker, who they signed during the offseason.

One potential suitor for Parker was the Los Angeles Lakers, but a deal in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope wouldn't have worked because of Caldwell-Pope's no-trade rights.

A trade with the Lakers is probably out of question for the Bulls after Los Angeles acquired Reggie Bullock from Detroit on Tuesday.

By attempting to trade Parker, who averages 14.3 points per game, the Bulls are trying to bring in assets for a player that won't be around next season.

Any assets matter to the teams at the bottom of the standings, with draft picks being the most coveted commodity so they can either be used on young players or traded in future deals.

