Celtics Trade Rumors: Terry Rozier Not Expected to Move at 2019 Deadline

The Boston Celtics aren't expected to trade point guard Terry Rozier before Thursday's deadline unless the team is "blown away" by an offer, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Rozier will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but the Celtics want to keep their options open involving the young player.

