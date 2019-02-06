Report: Patriots WR Coach Chad O'Shea Hired as Dolphins OC

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2019

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea speaks with reporters before an NFL football practice, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Brian Flores isn't wasting any time poaching from the New England Patriots coaching staff.

The Miami Dolphins are set to hire Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea as their offensive coordinator, per Field Yates of ESPN.com.

O'Shea, 46, has been expected to take the position since the Dolphins settled on Flores as their new head coach. He served as Bill Belichick's wide receivers coach since 2009.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

