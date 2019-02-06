NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Exploring Jeff Teague Trade Ahead of 2019 Deadline

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2019

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jeff Teague plays against the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves are considering trading point guard Jeff Teague before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, although "there has been little interest around the league," per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Teague has been out for the past couple of weeks with a foot injury.

In 31 games this season, he's averaged 11.5 points and 8.1 assists.

The 30-year-old also has a $19 million player option for next season, which could scare teams that are looking for offseason salary-cap flexibility. 

On the other hand, this could motivate the Timberwolves to make a move, especially since point guards Derrick Rose and Tyus Jones are playing well in the veteran's absence.

Despite his problems, Teague is an experienced player and former All-Star who is passing the ball as well as he ever has. He is also reportedly close to a return, per Michael Rand of the Star-Tribune.

Considering Teague had never missed more than 12 games in a season until this year, there should be hope his recent injury problems are behind him.

A contending team in need of a point guard upgrade or added depth at the position could likely get him cheaply.

