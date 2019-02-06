Kyle Lowry on Trade Rumors: Raptors Will 'Do What's Best for Them'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Kyle Lowry's name came up in trade rumors on Tuesday, but the veteran Toronto Raptors point guard told reporters he understands the nature of the business:

"I think they will make decisions for themselves, and they'll do what's best for them. I don't think there's one thing I can say or do [to change that], you know what I mean? I think that's just how they work, and they operate. They make moves, and they make moves for the best of the organization. If they do something that will be their feeling to whatever the organization thinks is best for them."

Lowry also said he hadn't heard anything about a potential trade from the team after Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reported the Raptors have discussed dealing him to the Memphis Grizzlies.

"No, I haven't heard anything," he noted "Reassurance would be great, but at the end of the day, they don't have to call me. My job is, as a player, to go out here and do my job. If they want to call me, that'd be great. I would appreciate it. But if they don't, I understand.

Jake Fischer of SI.com reported that the talks with the Grizzlies involved Mike Conley and Marc Gasol:

Lowry, 32, is having another solid season for the Raptors, averaging 14.2 points, 9.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field. But his three-point shooting has taken a major dip this year (32.6 percent) and he's missed 12 games due to injury.

In the meantime, the Raptors remain one of the NBA's best teams, going 39-16 on the season behind Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, the emerging Pascal Siakam and an impressive array of depth. Lowry believes the Raptors are dangerous as currently constructed.

"I think we're really good," he said. "I think we're really talented. I think once we get healthy, we're a really dominant team. I think at the beginning of the season we showed what we can do, we just have to continue to grow and get healthy. That's the biggest thing. Being healthy and being on the same page."

But the stakes in the Eastern Conference were raised on Tuesday morning when the Philadelphia 76ers acquired Tobias Harris in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

With the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics loaded as well—and with the possibility that Leonard could bolt in free agency this summer—the Raptors can't afford to rest on their laurels.