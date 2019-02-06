USC Football Recruiting 2019: Top Remaining 2019 Recruits, Class Predictions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

USC has had some recent struggles, as the Trojans prepare for national signing day on Wednesday.

Last season, USC went 5-7 in its first losing campaign since 2000. Then, after hiring Kliff Kingsbury to serve as offensive coordinator in December, Kingsbury accepted an offer to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals a month later.

Kingsbury's departure after a very brief stint led to four wide receivers deciding to transfer.

The Trojans have also struggled on the recruiting trail. Entering Wednesday, they have the No. 18 class in the nation per the 247sports team rankings, which is much lower than past years for USC.

However, there is still time for the Trojans to boost their 2019 class with national signing day. It started on Tuesday night, when 3-star safety Dorian Hewett and 3-star defensive back Jayden Williams both committed to USC, pushing the Trojans' class to 24 commits.

USC has had strong finishes to recruiting seasons in the past. Below are some unsigned recruits who are still considering the Trojans entering Wednesday.

Top Remaining Recruits

Adonis Otey, CB, Blackman (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

Otey has been committed to Arkansas since August, but there is a chance that he flips to USC at his signing day ceremony on Wednesday.

The 3-star cornerback took an official visit to USC this past weekend, as he cancelled his other remaining visits to Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Otey will be choosing between the Trojans and Razorbacks on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Otey is the No. 53 cornerback in the 2019 class per the 247sports composite rankings, as well as the No. 17 recruit from Tennessee.

Prediction: Otey could make an immediate impact on USC's defense, and that will lead to him flipping his commitment and signing with the Trojans. This could be the strong start to signing day that USC needs.

Enokk Vimahi, OG, Kahuku (Hawaii)

It appears to be a two-team race to land this 4-star guard, who is one of the best unsigned offensive linemen in the class. USC and Ohio State should be the two schools that have the best chance to land Vimahi on national signing day.

Vimahi will announce his decision, choosing between USC, Ohio State and Oklahoma, on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

This would be a signing that would help the Trojans in the long term. Vimahi plans to take a two-year mission trip after his freshman year of college, so he may not make an impact until later in his career.

Vimahi is the No. 7 guard in the 2019 class, as well as the No. 2 recruit from Hawaii, per the 247sports composite rankings.

Prediction: USC will land another commitment, and this could be its best of the day. Vimahi will decide to stay a bit closer to home by signing with the Trojans.

Hunter Hill, OT, Orem (Utah)

The Trojans will look to add another offensive lineman in Hill, a 3-star recruit who ranks as the No. 91 tackle and the No. 8 Utah recruit in the 2019 class per the 247sports composite rankings.

Hill is deciding between USC, Washington State and Utah State on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

This past weekend, Hill took his final official visit to USC.

Hill will be signing at the same ceremony as 4-star wide receiver Puka Nacua, his Orem teammate. Nacua is a USC commit, but he has recently taken visits to Washington, Oregon and UCLA.

Prediction: Nacua will keep his commitment by signing with USC, and Hill will join him by committing to the Trojans. This will help bolster an already strong signing day for USC.

Other Unsigned Recruits Considering USC

Tuasivi Nomura, 3-star OLB/DB, Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Finalists: USC, UCLA, Iowa State, Louisville

Dawand Jones, 3-star OT, Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Finalists: USC, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Indiana