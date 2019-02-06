Ohio State Football Recruiting 2019: Top Remaining Recruits, Class Predictions

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Ohio State is entering a new era, and it will look to bring in some more top recruits to help start things off well.

Former head coach Urban Meyer stepped down after the Buckeyes' Rose Bowl win over Washington in January. Now, Ryan Day is Ohio State's head coach, and he'll experience his first national signing day on Wednesday.

Meyer played a big part in this recruiting class, as he was still the head coach during the early signing period and helped choose who the Buckeyes were going to target. However, Day could reap the benefits of a strong class that currently ranks No. 13 in the 247sports team rankings.

Ohio State entered Wednesday with 16 recruits in its 2019 class, 15 of whom signed during the early signing period.

That leaves 4-star guard Doug Nester as the only unsigned Buckeyes commit. However, cleveland.com's Stephen Means reported on Tuesday that Nester is expected to flip his commitment and sign with Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

But the Buckeyes could still have some positive developments on national signing day. Below is a look at some of the top unsigned recruits who are considering the Buckeyes.

Top Remaining Recruits

Enokk Vimahi, OG, Kahuku (Hawaii)

Vimahi is one of the best unsigned offensive linemen entering national signing day, as he ranks No. 7 among guards and No. 2 among Hawaii recruits per the 247sports composite rankings.

Vimahi took three official visits after the end of the high school football season, most recently visiting Ohio State on Jan. 25. He also visited USC on Dec. 14 and Oklahoma on Jan. 11.

On Wednesday, Vimahi will announce his decision at 12:30 p.m. ET. He is primarily considering Ohio State, USC and Oklahoma.

According to cleveland.com, Vimahi is planning on taking a two-year mission trip after his freshman year of college. So whichever school lands him, he may not make an impact until several years later.

Prediction: Although Ohio State will bolster its offensive line on Wednesday, Vimahi won't be one of its additions. Expect Vimahi to stay a bit closer to home by signing with USC.

Dawand Jones, OT, Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Jones may not be as highly ranked as Vimahi, but he is still a player who could boost Ohio State's offensive line moving forward.

A 3-star recruit, Jones stands at 6-foot-8, 360 pounds. But it could take a few years for him to develop into a standout player.

Jones is scheduled to announce his decision at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. His finalists are Ohio State, Indiana, Penn State and USC.

Jones took two official visits last month, visiting Ohio State on Jan. 11 and Penn State on Jan. 27. Day visited Jones this past Saturday.

Prediction: The 247sports Crystal Ball gives Ohio State a 92-percent chance to land Jones, and that's exactly what will happen. Perhaps he will eventually become a key part of the Buckeyes' offensive line in future seasons.

Another Way Buckeyes Will Bolster Offensive Line

Nester, Vimahi and Jones are the only three recruits remaining on Ohio State's recruiting board. And it's likely that the Buckeyes may only land one of them on national signing day.

However, that won't be Ohio State's final chance to add an offensive lineman for the future.

Former Rutgers guard Jonah Jackson is transferring, and it's quite possible that he will choose Ohio State as his new school.

Jackson is a former captain for the Scarlet Knights and has two years of starting experience. He visited Ohio State last week and has received an offer from the Buckeyes.

So even if the Buckeyes only add one player to their 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday, there could still be help on the way for the future. If Jackson doesn't transfer to Ohio State, look for the Buckeyes to seek another graduate transfer for their offensive line.