Michigan Football Recruiting 2019: Top Remaining Recruits, Class Predictions

Unlike other major college football programs, the Michigan Wolverines will be relatively quiet during Wednesday's National Signing Day.

Jim Harbaugh's team did the majority of its work during the early signing period in December, and as a result, its class of 2019 is near capacity with 25 commitments.

Heading into Wednesday, Michigan is in possession of the eighth-best recruiting class in the 247Sports team rankings, and the Wolverines are the top Big Ten program with Penn State two spots behind them.

Although most of their business is done in regards to the class of 2019, the Wolverines are expected to make one more splash Wednesday.

Top Remaining Recruit

Quinten Johnson, S, Washington, D.C.

Quinten Johnson is expected to be the 26th and final player added to Michigan's class of 2019.

The safety out of Washington, D.C. already made a verbal commitment to the Wolverines, and all that's left for him to do is sign his national letter of intent Wednesday.

When he makes his commitment official Wednesday, Johnson will join an impressive collection of defensive backs looking to make an impact during the 2019 season.

Safeties Daxton Hill and Joey Velazquez and corner backs Jalen Perry, Mike Sainristil and DJ Turner should make up one of the best young secondary units coming through the nation's elite programs.

Johnson's addition to the class of 2019 would give Michigan recruits from 12 states and the District of Columbia, and the safety's signature will add to the program's stronghold in the northeastern United States, as players from Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey are already part of the class.

Prediction

Barring any significant last-minute set backs, Michigan will safely add the 26th member of its recruiting class Wednesday.

Adding Johnson on a day with little stress is the perfect situation for the Wolverines, who can distribute more assets to the class of 2020.

Since Johnson is the only player expected to join Michigan's class of 2019 Wednesday, it should hold firmly at No. 8 in the team rankings.

Class Breakdown

Michigan's class of 2019 is a well-rounded group with a few players capable of making an impact right away.

Hill is the top defensive player in the class, and if he performs well in preseason, he could be one of the candidates for playing time right away.

Offensively, the Wolverines secured a few impact signings in running back Zach Charbonnet and quarterback Cade McNamara, both of whom are part of the early enrollment group in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Having McNamara and Charbonnet already inside the program is a massive help for Harbaugh and his staff, as they try to get the pair acclimated to the offense as quick as they can.

Michigan also improved on the interior, as it earned the commitment of five-star defensive tackle Chris Hinton and four-star offensive linemen Trente Jones, Trevor Keegan, Nolan Rumler and Karsen Barnhart.

By reinforcing a few key positions and bringing in recruits from around the country, Michigan produced one of the top recruiting classes, and that's big for Harbaugh, who enters a crucial year in charge of the Wolverines.

