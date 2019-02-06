NBA Trade Rumors: Marc Gasol to Hornets for Malik Monk Unlikely

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies big man Marc Gasol may not be headed to the Charlotte Hornets after all.

According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, there is no trade agreement in place between the two teams. What's more, there is "increasing skepticism" anything will be done prior to Thursday's trade deadline even though Charlotte is interested in the three-time All-Star and Malik Monk or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist may have been included in a return package for the Grizzlies.

This comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported there were "strong talks" to move Gasol to the Hornets.

Gasol did not play during Tuesday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Deveney noted Monk played a mere 14 minutes in Charlotte's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers before leaving without speaking to reporters (which apparently isn't rare).

The big man has a player option for the 2019-20 campaign, and the Grizzlies are in rebuilding mode at 22-33. Moving him for younger assets—such as Monk—could accelerate the rebuild and allow a franchise icon to play for a contender in 2018-19 before he potentially hits the open market.

Zach Lowe of ESPN.com called the Hornets "perhaps the most obvious fit" for Gasol, although he granted they may not be able to ship out enough long-term contracts to make a deal work.

Gasol is a Grizzlies institution as a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection and the 2012-13 Defensive Player of the Year. He was an integral part of seven playoff teams, including the one that reached the 2013 Western Conference Finals, and is still a productive playmaker at 34 years old.

He is averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game this season.

The Hornets hold the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and are looking for their first playoff-series victory since the 2001-02 season. Gasol is a playoff-tested veteran who could help them achieve just that.