Alabama Football Recruiting 2019: Top Remaining 2019 Recruits, Class Predictions

In 2018, Alabama finished fifth in the 247sports composite team rankings for recruiting. That ended a seven-year run in which the Crimson Tide ranked No. 1 in all of those recruiting seasons.

However, the Tide are back on top in 2019.

Heading into national signing day on Wednesday, Alabama is in good position to secure the top class in 2019. The Crimson Tide entered the day with 28 commits, which included 15 already enrolled at the school and nine others who signed their letters of intent during the early signing period in December.

That leaves only four commits, all of whom are 4-star recruits, to sign on national signing day—defensive end Khris Bogle, defensive tackle Byron Young, running back Keilan Robinson and cornerback Christian Williams.

Of course, any of those recruits could flip to a different school before Wednesday's deadline.

The Crimson Tide are also in a position where they could pick up some recruits who weren't previously committed. Below is a look at several of the top remaining recruits who are considering Alabama.

Top Remaining Recruits

Darnell Wright, OT, Huntington (W.Va.)

Wright is the highest ranked unsigned recruit entering national signing day, as he comes in at No. 10 on the 247sports composite rankings. He is one of only three 5-star recruits who didn't sign during the early signing period, and one of only two who hasn't made a commitment.

Wright is scheduled to announce his decision during ESPN's "College Football Live," which begins at 4 p.m. ET, on Wednesday. His final four schools are Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and West Virginia.

The Vols appear to be the leader for Wright, as they have long pursued the tackle and hosted him for an official visit this past weekend. Wright also took an official visit to West Virginia on Jan. 18.

If Alabama could land Wright, not only would it help bolster its offensive line for future seasons, but it would also prevent him from going to an SEC foe in Tennessee.

Prediction: Although Alabama is in the running, Wright will go with Tennessee after visiting with the Vols numerous times over the past year.

Henry To'oto'o, OLB, De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)

To'oto'o is the No. 3 outside linebacker in the 2019 class per the 247sports composite rankings, and the 4-star recruit would provide a nice boost to a school's recruiting class.

Alabama is known for having elite defenses, and To'oto'o could potentially become a star in the years to come if he joins the Crimson Tide's strong unit.

To'oto'o, who has not committed to a school, is scheduled to make his decision on ESPNU during the 3 p.m. ET hour on Wednesday. According to 247sports, he announced Alabama, Tennessee and Washington as his three finalists.

Tide coach Nick Saban visited To'oto'o on Jan. 31, only six days after To'oto'o went on an official visit to Alabama.

Prediction: Although the Crimson Tide will lose out to the Vols for Wright, they'll beat their SEC rival for To'oto'o. This signing will help Alabama solidify the top class in the nation.

Ishmael Sopsher, DT, Amite (La.)

It appears to be a two-team race between Alabama and LSU to land this impressive 4-star defensive tackle.

Sopsher visited Alabama on Jan. 25. He then visited LSU this past weekend on his final official visit.

Sopsher is scheduled to announce his decision on Wednesday during the 1 p.m. ET hour live on ESPN2. His finalists are Alabama, LSU and Oregon.

Sopsher is the No. 47 recruit in the 2019 class per the 247sports composite rankings, as well as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the class.

Prediction: Although the 247sports Crystal Ball gives LSU a 71 percent chance of landing Sopsher, Alabama will swoop in and have the defensive tackle join its recruiting class. What defensive recruit wouldn't want to join the Crimson Tide's vaunted defense?

Other Top Unsigned Recruits Considering Alabama

Jerrion Ealy, 5-star RB, Jackson Prep (Miss.)

Finalists: Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss

Quashon Fuller, 4-star DE, Lehigh (Fla.)

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Florida State

Jaquaze Sorrells, 4-star DT, Winter Park (Fla.)

Finalists: Alabama, Penn State, South Carolina

Brett Seither, 3-star TE, Central Catholic (Clearwater, Fla.)

Finalists: Alabama, Georgia