Brandon Ingram on 'LeBron's Gonna Trade You' Chant: 'I Still Made the Free Throw'

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers fans tried to get under the skin of Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram on Tuesday with chants about LeBron James forcing a trade:

However, Ingram tried not to let it get to him.

"Yeah, I heard it," he said of the chants, per Bill Oram of The Athletic. "I still made the free throw."

Ingram hit both of his free throws during that trip to the charity stripe, although it didn't help the Lakers avoid a 136-94 rout.

Ingram finished with only 12 points and was a minus-31 in 29 minutes.

Along with Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball, Ingram has surfaced as part of the potential trade package for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.