Report: Assistant HC Pep Hamilton Leaving Michigan; Ben McDaniels to Be Promoted

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Michigan Wolverines assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton is reportedly no longer with the program.

Sam Webb of 247Sports' Michigan Insider reported the news, noting Hamilton signed a four-year, $4.25 million deal with the Big Ten school in 2017. He leaves after two seasons and will "pursue other opportunities."

According to the report, Ben McDaniels will be the quarterbacks coach and new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis will coach the wide receivers. McDaniels was originally slated to coach wide receivers prior to the role change.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.