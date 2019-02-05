Report: Assistant HC Pep Hamilton Leaving Michigan; Ben McDaniels to Be Promoted

Former Michigan Wolverines assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton is reportedly no longer with the program.

Sam Webb of 247Sports' Michigan Insider reported the news, noting Hamilton signed a four-year, $4.25 million deal with the Big Ten school in 2017. He leaves after two seasons and will "pursue other opportunities."

According to the report, Ben McDaniels will be the quarterbacks coach and new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis will coach the wide receivers. McDaniels was originally slated to coach wide receivers prior to the role change.

            

